Man Loaded With Meth Found Alive Inside Farm Equipment, Removed After 2 Days

A man with a lot of meth was stuck for two days inside some farming equipment before he was found and rescued, according to ABC7.

Authorities discovered the man after members of the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office were called out to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked on private property in Santa Rosa, California on June 8, ABC7 reported. The Sonoma Sheriffs came across the vehicle and were befuddled by where it was parked, but were then led towards the farm equipment by a hat that was placed on top of it, a statement from the Sonoma Sheriff’s office posted on Facebook claimed.

Upon inspecting the farm equipment, the sheriffs realized “The occupant of the vehicle had, inexplicably, decided to climb into the shaft of the vineyard fan and became completely stuck inside the shaft,” a statement from the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire department was then called out to the vineyard to help free the man from the farm equipment. The man later required medical treatment, but is expected to make a full recovery, Sonoma Sheriffs claimed.

“He had been stuck there for two days before we found him,” the Sonoma Sheriff’s Department statement added. The man allegedly told authorities he ended up in the vineyard fan because one of his hobbies is taking photos of old farm equipment engines. However, the Sonoma Sheriff’s Office said, “After a thorough investigation which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.” (RELATED: Authorities Seize $2.5 Million Worth Of Meth In Shipment Of Watermelons)

The man was not arrested by police after he was set free from the farm equipment, but authorities will be recommending that he be charged with trespassing, drug possession, and violating an outstanding probation case.

“Lucky for this guy the citizen called in to report his vehicle, otherwise this story ends with a far more tragic outcome,” the Sonoma Sherif’s Office said. “Instead he should make a full recovery and hopefully be wiser for the experience.”