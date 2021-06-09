Former Chicago Bulls Team Doctor Doesn’t Know If Michael Jordan Had Food Poisoning Against The Jazz

The former team doctor of the Chicago Bulls doesn’t know if Michael Jordan had food poisoning in the NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

Michael Jordan famously dominated the Jazz during game five of the 1997 NBA Finals while dealing with some kind of medical issue. It was always believed that he had the flu, until the six-time NBA champion revealed in “The Last Dance” that he got food poisoning from pizza. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michael Jordan confirms that the ‘Flu Game’ in game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals was actually food poisoning…5 dudes delivering a single pizza ???? #LastDance pic.twitter.com/I7E4qmsE2f — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) May 18, 2020

Dr. John Hefferon was the team doctor at the time, and he’s not sure he believes it was food poisoning. During an interview with Outkick’s Dr. David Chao, Hefferon said, “I don’t know that he had food poisoning. We thought he might have had altitude sickness.”

It’s worth noting that the man who delivered the pizza to Jordan has denied that anything was done to it prior to being delivered to Jordan.

You can watch an interview he did with Colin Cowherd following Jordan claiming he had food poisoning.

The food poisoning theory never made sense to me for one very simple reason. Why the hell would Michael Jordan call in a delivery for himself under his own name?

How would the people making the pizza or delivering the pizza have any idea it was for Jordan? In Craig Fite’s interview with Colin Cowherd, it’s noted how they didn’t know who it was for.

It just doesn’t add up. The fact the team’s doctor doesn’t seem to buy just adds fuel to the fire that the theory seems off.

Let us know in the comments if you buy the food poisoning theory. I’m just not sold at all.