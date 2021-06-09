EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Chip Roy Sends Memo Advising Kamala Harris On Solving The Border Crisis, Says VP Should Take A Trip

Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy sent Vice President Kamala Harris a nine-page memo Wednesday that called her out for not visiting the Southern Border and offered solutions to the ongoing border crisis.

The Daily Caller first obtained the memo, which gives an update on what is going on with the crisis and provided a list of solutions he believed would end the crisis.

“To understand the crisis, you must familiarize yourself with the Southern Border of the United States. Thus far, despite the availability of a direct flight via taxpayer-provided aircraft, you have not taken a single trip.”

Roy also criticized Harris for visiting Guatemala and Mexico before meeting with Americans affected by the border crisis.

"While you just traveled to Guatemala and Mexico City, you have not visited in person with Americans, American business owners, American ranchers, American law enforcement, or even the endangered migrants directly impacted at our southern border," Roy said in the memo.

In the memo, Roy outlines six steps that he believes would help end the border crisis:

Immediately Enforce Title 42 Pandemic Protocols

Immediately reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols; work with neighboring countries

Finish building border fencing and infrastructure

Work with Congress to Fix Loopholes (the actual “root” causes)

Root out and Destroy Cartels

Immediately enforce our immigration laws within the interior of the United States. Final Note to the Vice President: While it is the duty of the US government to secure our border, it is also the Texas border and all elected office holders and leaders in Texas have a duty to protect our communities – which will require us to take all steps necessary to secure the border ourselves in the absences of immediate federal action.

READ THE MEMO HERE:

"If the Vice President, and by extension the President, laughs off her duty to visit the Texas-Mexico border as a 'grand gesture,' then consider this memo as the update on the state of the border and service of notice of the right and responsibility of Texans to deal with the crisis ourselves in the absence of responsible federal leadership," Roy told the Daily Caller.

