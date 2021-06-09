‘Watch Out For the Cicadas’: Bug Lands On Biden’s Neck Outside Air Force One

A cicada flew on President Joe Biden’s neck Wednesday as he departed for a trip to Europe, video shows.

Biden spoke with a military officer outside Air Force One in Maryland when a cicada landed on his neck, leading to the president swatting it away.

“Watch out for the cicadas,” he told reporters. “One just got me.”

The clip has been viewed or shared more than 92,500 times, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Insect Milk Might Be The Next Health Food Craze)

Cicadas flooded the press plane’s engines, stopping it from working on Tuesday night. The aircraft wasn’t able to fly until Wednesday at 2:15 a.m.

THIS is not rain, not ground clutter (the radar beam picking up objects close the radar site –which is in Loudoun County)…. the Hydrometeor Classification algorithm identifies this as biological in nature..so likely CICADAS being picked up by the radar beam… pic.twitter.com/zTLCzynz5D — Lauryn Ricketts (@laurynricketts) June 7, 2021

Cicadas emerge every 17 years in North America, they are very loud, and trillions are crowding in the eastern part of the United States, according to Newsweek. Cicadas that are emerging this year are known as “Brood X.”

Biden will travel to the U.K., Belgium, and Switzerland with the goal of strengthening alliances and meet with world leaders over the next week, including Queen Elizabeth II and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

