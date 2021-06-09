Coast Guard Rescues 3 People, 2 Dogs Stranded On Pink Flamingo Raft In The Middle Of Nowhere

A group of people and their dogs were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard after their pink flamingo raft was swept out to sea, a Facebook post from the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska claimed.

The Sunday rescue involved three people and two dogs who got swept offshore by high winds in Monashka Bay while celebrating one of the individual’s 30th birthday on the flamingo raft, according to Fox News. The U.S. Coast Guard and Alaska State Troopers used a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to lift the group to safety, the Coast Guard Facebook post read.

The U.S. Coast Guard said in the post that, “Alaska State Troopers and the #USCG worked together to determine that due to the treacherous circumstances, a helicopter hoist was the best option to bring these folks and their animals back to shore, safe and sound!”

Larry Hagen, a blogger for Bouy 4 AK, responded to the post as well with a video he claimed to have captured of the rescue.

HELICOPTER RESCUE: The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and two dogs from a pink flamingo raft after they became stranded in Monashka Bay, near Kodiak, Alaska pic.twitter.com/v0EYl78ch5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2021

Hollie Spence replied to the post from the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska saying, “Thank you to every single one of you gentlemen & every kodiak resident that cared, reported & made sure we were ok! I will NEVER forget my 30th birthday!!” A woman who looks similar to Spence is seen in the photo with members of the U.S. Coast Guard taken after the rescue. (RELATED: Alaska Man Somehow Survives Gruesome Bear Mauling, Bit In The Face Twice)

Spence also claimed in the comment section of the U.S. Coast Guard Alaska’s post that the pink flamingo inflatable raft was also rescued by the emergency responders.