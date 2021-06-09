Columnist Reportedly Fired After Proposing Meghan And Harry Name Baby ‘Georgina Floydina’

The Telegraph fired columnist Julie Burchill for a tweet she posted Sunday after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana, according to journalist Nadine White.

Julie Burchill has been sacked by The Telegraph following her racist tweets about the Sussexes’ newborn daughter. pic.twitter.com/NFwssz5SoV — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) June 8, 2021

“What a missed opportunity! They could’ve called it Georgina Floydina!” Burchill tweeted. Her Twitter account has since been deactivated. (RELATED: Entire Royal Family Claims To Be ‘Delighted’ Over The Birth Of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Baby Girl)

“I’ve been sacked by the Telegraph – it’s been a lovely five years, and I’ll always be grateful to them for ending my Wilderness Years,” wrote Burchill, who goes by Julie Raven on Facebook. “However, I’d be lying if I said that I hadn’t often moaned to my husband recently about them always rejecting my *edgy* column ideas and giving me more pedestrian ones – which I’ve done splendidly anyway. I hope you can see my archive here. Onwards and upwards!”



“We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships,” Markle commented at the time of George Floyd’s death, The Mirror reported.

Fantastic chat with Harry & Meghan on tackling systemic racism #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OjZ1cXiLNO — Abdullahi Alim (@abdullahialim) July 6, 2020

The Mirror noted that Prince Harry said in the same conversation “there is no turning back now” regarding the Black Lives Mater movement after Floyd’s death.

“When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,” the former Duke of Sussex reportedly added.