Mike McCarthy Says Dak Prescott Will Be 100% Ready To Roll For Training Camp

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to roll during training camp.

The Cowboys will start training camp in July, and it’ll be the first serious football action Prescott has seen since suffering an incredibly gruesome ankle injury in 2020. The good news for fans of the Cowboys is that it sounds like the restraints will be off. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Mike McCarthy told the media the following Tuesday, according to ESPN:

He hasn’t missed anything that’s been slated. He’s doing a lot of extra, frankly, so the anticipation would be for him to go every day is the outlook. We’re not naive. It’s just like any player that comes back from injury, especially a major joint injury. The first year back, there’s going to be some things you have to work through, but I would anticipate we’d start with him in full mode, get him into the team periods and get back to playing football.

This is music to the ears of Cowboys fans. Seeing as how much money is tied up in Dak Prescott, he needs to be healthy for the team to have any shot of winning.

He’s on a gigantic contract, and you can’t have a guy like that sidelined. They need him on the field slinging the ball, and it sounds like that’s exactly what he’ll be doing during training camp.

Ankle injuries, especially one as bad as Dak’s, aren’t easy to bounce back from, but from all the accounts we’ve heard, the Cowboys starting is going to be ready for week one.

It should be fascinating to see how he does with the Cowboys in 2021. Something tells me he might surprise a lot of people.