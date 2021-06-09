‘Outrageous’: Trump Criticizes Biden Administration For Dismantling His Policies As Border Crisis Worsens

Former President Donald Trump slammed the Biden administration Wednesday for the border crisis, noting it is “now worse than ever before” and urging them to act before it’s too late.

“At no time in our country’s history has anything so outrageous taken place,” Trump said.

“The Biden Administration stopped construction of the small remaining openings in the areas of the almost 500 miles long wall, have taken away all authority from our great Border Patrol, and have ended such long fought for policies including Remain in Mexico, Safe Third Agreements, and our hugely-successful program that completely stopped Catch-and-Release.”

“Millions of people are pouring through our Border, including many criminals being released from jails, for such crimes as murder, drug smuggling, and human trafficking. In the history of our country, it has never been more dangerous or worse. They do not have long to act as our Country is being destroyed!”

While @VP refuses to visit the southern border, unaccompanied minors under ten years old are being apprehended by border patrol almost every single night.

pic.twitter.com/JSLWc6kpEz — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2021

Illegal border crossings are at the highest they’ve been since fiscal year 2006, data from Customs and Border Protection shows, according to Axios. A majority of migrants crossing the border come from Mexico, while the rest of the migrants are primarily from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, according to the report.

As one of his first orders as president, Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. As the border crisis has worsened, however, Biden has hinted at bringing back the policy to curb the flow of illegal immigrants.

“We’re in the process of doing [more to stop the flow of illegal immigrants] now, including making sure that we re-establish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home countries.” (RELATED: Biden’s Immigration Policies Caused The Ongoing Border Crisis, Republican Study Committee Says)

Biden also ended the construction of the border wall, claiming “building a massive wall that spans the entire southern border is not a serious policy solution.”

The Biden administration also enacted a 100-day moratorium for deportations which was quickly blocked by a Trump-appointed judge.

Still, the Biden administration has been rapidly expelling migrants under a Trump-era Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public health order that was implemented due to the pandemic.

Approximately 295,000 migrants have been expelled under the policy between February and April, according to Customs and Border Protection.