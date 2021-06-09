Establishment Media Largely Silent About Hunter Biden’s Alleged Use Of The N-Word

Establishment media has been conspicuously silent on Hunter Biden’s alleged use of the N-word in text messages obtained by the Daily Mail and reported Tuesday.

Searching NBC News, The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times returns no results related to the text messages. The story has been covered by The Daily Caller, Forbes, Fox News, the New York Post and other outlets. NBC News, The Washington Post, CNN and The New York Times did not respond to a request for comment.

Just days after President Joe Biden delivered an emotional anti-racism speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Daily Mail published text messages where Hunter Biden allegedly called his white lawyer the N-word and talked about his penis.

In one text message, Hunter Biden reportedly asked his lawyer, corporate attorney George Mesires, how much money he owed and said “n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates.” Mesires reportedly replied, “That made me snarf my coffee.” (RELATED: ‘The Biden Family Is The Klan Family … And Joe Is The Imperial Wizard’: Leo Terrell Rips Bidens Over Hunter’s Alleged Use Of N-Word)

Hunter reportedly called Mesires the N-word again in a conversation about “unconditional love.” He also told his attorney, “my penis’ [sic] as of late has been unconditional.”

When Mesires said, “That’s why we are searching,” Biden responded, “For my penis.”

“I only love you because you’re black,” Hunter Biden allegedly said in another text. When Mesires told him it’s annoying when he interjects “with frivolity,” Biden reportedly responded, “true dat n***a.”

Hunter Biden’s laptop also had a meme saved on it that included the N-word, according to the Daily Mail.