Editorial

Former Green Bay Packers Executive On Aaron Rodgers: ‘He’s Not Going Back There’

Nov 29, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down in the first quarter during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
At least one former Packers executive doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers ever plays again for the team.

The talented quarterback is currently holding out after not showing up for the team’s minicamp Tuesday, and fans around the country want to know what will happen. Well, one person with knowledge of how the Packers operate doesn’t expect him to be at training camp or ever play in Green Bay again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“He’s not going back there. Unless they make serious changes to the front office, I doubt he’s going back…That dude is not going back. I’m telling you,” the unnamed former Packers executive told Tyler Dunne about the situation.

This seems about par for the course for what we’ve seen over the past six weeks or so. Rodgers seems to have no interest in showing up, the Packers don’t appear to want to budge and the team is also trying to convince everyone that everything is just fine.

Of course, not a single soul believes that, but welcome to life in the NFL.

Add in the fact that Jordan Love reportedly struggled in a big way during the first day of minicamp, and it’s not hard to see how fans might be very upset and frustrated right now.

Hell, I’d be shocked if they weren’t upset and frustrated.

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but things are looking really bad in Green Bay at the moment.