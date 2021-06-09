Former Green Bay Packers Executive On Aaron Rodgers: ‘He’s Not Going Back There’

At least one former Packers executive doesn’t think Aaron Rodgers ever plays again for the team.

The talented quarterback is currently holding out after not showing up for the team's minicamp Tuesday, and fans around the country want to know what will happen. Well, one person with knowledge of how the Packers operate doesn't expect him to be at training camp or ever play in Green Bay again.

“He’s not going back there. Unless they make serious changes to the front office, I doubt he’s going back…That dude is not going back. I’m telling you,” the unnamed former Packers executive told Tyler Dunne about the situation.

Here’s how one former Packers’ front office member put it: “He’s not going back there. Unless they make serious changes to the front office, I doubt he’s going back. “That dude is not going back. I’m telling you.” Today’s column at Go Long: https://t.co/uWXd61oT3P — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) June 8, 2021

This seems about par for the course for what we’ve seen over the past six weeks or so. Rodgers seems to have no interest in showing up, the Packers don’t appear to want to budge and the team is also trying to convince everyone that everything is just fine.

Of course, not a single soul believes that, but welcome to life in the NFL.

Spent more time catching up with sources around the #Packers/Rodgers stalemate. The theme? Nobody in Green Bay should be holding their breath for a t-camp return. So, the clock is ticking. Here’s why the players need direction from the team ASAP:https://t.co/cIMDKBaJ5F — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) June 8, 2021

Add in the fact that Jordan Love reportedly struggled in a big way during the first day of minicamp, and it’s not hard to see how fans might be very upset and frustrated right now.

Hell, I’d be shocked if they weren’t upset and frustrated.

Notes from Minicamp practice No. 1 * Jordan Love struggled with accuracy. 12-23 passing in team, including failed 2-minute drill. * Davante Adams was present but did very little. * Devin Funchess looks the part. * Jaire Alexander with a big PBU (what else is new). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but things are looking really bad in Green Bay at the moment.