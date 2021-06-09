‘I’m My Own Man’: George P. Bush Says He Supports Trump

Veering away from his family’s relationship with former President Trump over the years, George P. Bush, the Texas General Land Office Commissioner, told Fox News on Wednesday that he supports Trump.

“When you look at my policies, I’m all about America-first,” Bush said on “Fox News Primetime.”

“Trump is the center of the Republican Party. I’m my own man. I support him and we need to carry on that legacy–capture the lightning that he brought to the Republican Party–so that we can help all of our fellow Republicans down ballot.” (RELATED: ‘The Only Bush That Likes Me’: George P. Bush Quotes Trump Support On Beer Koozies)



Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and nephew of former President George W. Bush, announced this month at a campaign event in Austin that he is running for Texas Attorney General.

Bush said in 2020 said he would vote for Trump in the presidential election. He reiterated this point during his appearance on Fox News, saying, “In 2020, I boldly declared that Trump was the only thing standing between our country — the American people — and socialism. And lo and behold, I turned out to be correct. With over $30 trillion in total spending — $6 trillion in just next year’s annual budget.”

“In 2016, I was one of the first state-wide elected officials to come out and support him [Trump],” Bush added. “I raised a million and a half in support of Republican candidates with him at the top of the ticket. And it was a high watermark for Republican Party politics in the state of Texas.”

Bush’s campaign recently handed out beer koozies will campaigning which had a quote from Trump printed on them saying “this is the only Bush that likes me.”