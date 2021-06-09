Gucci Charges Young Kids Real Money For Video Game Clothing

Gucci entered the metaverse by selling its limited-edition products virtually on Roblox, an online video gaming platform targeted mostly at young kids.

Roblox’s 42 million users could burn cash for two weeks in May on collectible and limited-editing Gucci accessories hidden in the Gucci Garden, according to a Wednesday USA Today report. Roblox’s core demographic is children approximately ages 9 to 15.

“Gen Z, they sometimes see virtual products as more valuable than physical products,” Christina Wootton, the vice president for brand partnerships at Roblox, told the outlet.

The Gucci Garden experience on Roblox had themed rooms, according to Roblox. Users would shed their avatars and became mannequins upon entering the space. (RELATED: Video Game Platform ‘Roblox’ Made More Than $1 Billion In The Last 9 Months Selling Digital Currency)

“Without gender or age, the mannequin symbolizes that we all begin our journeys through life as a blank canvas,” Roblox’s website states. “Wandering through the different rooms, visitors’ mannequins absorb elements of the exhibition. With every person experiencing the rooms in a different order and retaining different fragments of the spaces, they will emerge at the end of their journey as one-of-a-kind creations, reflecting the idea of individuals as one among many, yet wholly unique.”