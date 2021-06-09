‘Not A Good Day To Get Tacos’: 2 Guys Take Tiny Plane On Food Run, Crash It

Two men who took their plane to get tacos experienced engine failure and had to perform an emergency landing in the Florida Everglades, Local10.com reported.

“We were like 2,000 feet and we had an engine failure,” said Jose Ecarri, 21, said according to Local10.com. “We looked at each other and we were like, ’We’re alive.’ This doesn’t happen very often.” (RELATED: Eight Feared Dead After Planes Collide, Crash Into Idaho Lake)

The Federal Aviation Administration stated that the single-engine plane “made a forced landing on a highway in the Everglades, approximately 20 miles north of Ochopee, Fla., around 9:50 a.m,” Local10.com reported.

“We were going down and we were trying to reach I-75 but we couldn’t make it,” Ecarri said.

First responders reunited Ecarri with his mother at a local fire control station while they took the pilot of the plane back to Tamiami, Local10.com reported.

???? QUITE THE TACO TUESDAY TALE: Two men were flying to get tacos when their small plane went down in the Everglades this morning https://t.co/zXVlBcHN2d — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 8, 2021

“People don’t usually survive this kind of stuff, and the rate we were descending, we were in a dive,” Ecarri said. “I was thinking about my grandpa. He’s up there and he will save me. He saved me today.”

Neither of the two men were injured and the FAA will investigate the incident.

“Not a good day to get tacos,” Ecarri quipped. He said that even though he had experienced the scare, he and his mother still planned to get tacos later that day.