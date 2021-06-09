‘There Is No Evidence’: Horace Cooper Says Obama Uses A ‘Talking Past’ Technique To Ratify His Own Perception

Horace Cooper, co-chairman of Project 21, said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Tuesday that former President Barack Obama’s impulse is to “criticize who America is and what America stands for.”

“One of the things that I wonder whether or not his advisors ever coached him on or talked about is this tendency to talk past a statement as a way of creating the impression that he is observing something that is true and not an opinion,” Cooper said about the former two-term president.

Cooper was responding to comments made during a Monday interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, in which Obama said that “dark spirits” have overtaken the GOP. (RELATED: Obama Attacks Republicans For ‘Unrecognizable And Unacceptable’ Views, Says ‘Dark Spirits’ Have Taken Over GOP)

Obama also said during the interview that it would be “hard for the majority … of white Americans to recognize you can be proud of this country and its traditions and its history and our forefathers and yet, it is also true that this terrible stuff happened.”

“There is no evidence that as America has had a changing, racial of dynamic take place that we are seeing any out workings that should alarm us or concern us,” Cooper said. “And yet, he uses that talking past technique as a way of ratifying his own perception of what America is.”

Cooper said Americans are raising more interracial children than at any other point in American history. He also said there are more marriages – even during the COVID-19 pandemic – across racial lines.

Obama’s interview with Cooper gained more than 1.4 million views, according to Fox News.