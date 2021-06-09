Guy Crashes A Jet Ski In Epic Fashion In Unreal Viral Video

One dude is making the rounds on the internet for how he crashed a jet ski.

In an Instagram video from Total Frat Move, a guy appeared to try to drift his jet ski, and that's when things went horribly wrong.

He just smashed it into the boat where a person was filming him. You can watch the insane video below.

How do you screw that situation up so badly? How do you misjudge the distance by so much? It wasn't just bad.

It was inexcusable. It was beyond inexcusable. It's just downright pathetic.

This is what happens when you spot a boat with a few bikini-clad women. All of a sudden, rational dudes start chasing attention and clout.

While I’ll never knock a guy for doing that, you need to do it much better than this in order to get a woman to give you a look.

Destroying a boat is a great way to get laughed off of the lake.

Next time, relax a little bit and don’t destroy a boat. You might be shocked by how much better it works out for you.