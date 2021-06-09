‘Joe, Pay Attention’: First Lady Curbs Biden While Speaking To US Service Members During UK Tour

First lady Jill Biden tried to catch President Joe Biden’s attention during her speech Wednesday while talking to U.S. service members during a trip to the U.K.

Biden and FLOTUS delivered remarks to the members of the military at the Royal Air Force Mildenhall in Suffolk, England, during the president's first trip overseas since being sworn into office.

Jill Biden told the service members they could sit down after they had stood up out of courtesy as she took to the podium.

WATCH:

The president then turned his back to the podium and gazed at the audience as they sat.

“Joe, pay attention,” Jill said, signaling for him to face forward. Joe Biden turned around and silently saluted his wife.

Both the first lady and the crowd laughed at that moment.

She went on to explain as “the daughter of a Navy Signalman in World War II, and a mother of a Major who was in the Delaware Army National Guard and served a year in Iraq,” and now as the first lady, she was “so proud to be” there with all of them to “begin their first overseas trip.”