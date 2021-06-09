‘Maybe He Ought To Buy An Emotional Support Pony’: Sen. Kennedy Says Tony Fauci ‘Needs To Cut The Crap’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci “needs to cut the crap” and respond to critics of his work as the chief White House coronavirus expert.

WATCH:

“I like Dr. Fauci. I respect Dr. Fauci,” Kennedy told Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“But Dr. Fauci needs to cut the crap. This is not about Dr. Fauci … I am sorry if his feelings were hurt,” Kennedy said, adding that “maybe he ought to buy an emotional support pony.” (RELATED: ‘Why Is Dr. Fauci … Calling A Democratic Activist’: Joe Concha Questions Correspondence With CNN’s Chris Cuomo)

The senator said the debate surrounding Fauci’s email’s does not concern “dance moves on Tik Tok” but is “about millions of human lives.”

Kennedy said that Fauci provided taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and he cannot say with certainty that the laboratory did not “use that money to do gain of function research and turn a normal virus into a super charged virus.”

The senator objected to that research in China not being monitored, despite a history of “11 different experiments widely reported in in which scientists throughout the world and labs throughout the world have taken a normal virus and turned it into a super charged virus pathogen.”

Kennedy dismissed Fauci’s initial narrative that the virus had occurred naturally.

“Well, it’s been a year. Where’s the proof? Where is the smoking bat?” Kennedy said, suggesting that China would not hesitate to show such evidence to the world if they had it in order “to get the world off its back.”

He said if Fauci does not address pubic concerns about the origin of the coronavirus and the United States’ helping to finance the lab that might have created, “the American people are going to end up trusting Dr. Pepper more than Dr. Fauci.”

Fauci’s emails also revealed that former President Donald Trump did not “muzzle” Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), despite President Joe Biden’s claim that he did. (RELATED: ‘You Pass The Test’: MSBNC’s Nicolle Wallace Fawns Over Fauci In First Interview After Email Dump)