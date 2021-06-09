Psychoanalytic Medical Journal Publishes Article That ‘Whiteness’ Is A ‘Malignant, Parasitic-Like’ Condition

The Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association (JAPA) published a paper Wednesday, which described “whiteness” as a mental condition.

In the paper titled “On Having Whiteness,” Dr. Donald Moss, a graduate of the University of Michigan’s medical school and a psychiatrist with 50 years in the field, defined whiteness as a “malignant, parasitic-like” condition that does not have a permanent cure, according to the abstract found featured in SAGE.

“The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world. Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples,” wrote Moss.

Moss has authored numerous papers in the past including “On Hating In The First Person Plural: Thinking Psychoanalytically About Racism, Homophobia and Misogyny,” “Masculinity as Masquerade”, and ” On Situating Homophobia,” according to SAGE. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: When Biden Called America A ‘Racist Country’ He ‘Had Someone Vey Near’ In Mind After Hunter’s N-Word Texts Surfaced)

While Moss notes that there isn’t an available cure for “whiteness,” he advised in his paper that those afflicted by it should be treated with “psychic and social-historical interventions” to deter their negative behaviors.

“Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites—to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation,” Moss wrote.

Shortly after the paper was published by the American Psychoanalytic Association, users took to Twitter to voice their opposition to the publication of the piece.

“This is so evil and sick,” wrote national security analyst David Reaboi.

This is not the first instance of institutions embracing radical views of white Americans in recent months. Dana Stangel-Plowe, a high school English teacher at an elite New Jersey High School tendered her resignation yesterday in response to the Dwight-Englewood School’s alleged segregation of white faculty members.

In April, Paul Rossi, a mathematics teacher at the elite NYC Grace Church School, abruptly resigned under similar circumstances after the school began teaching critical race theory.

Critical race theory holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet teaches students to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

The American Psychoanalytic Association did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment. Dr. Donald Moss was not immediately available for comment.