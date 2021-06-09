Report: Kanye West And Supermodel Irina Shayk Dating Amid Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West and supermodel Irina Shayk are reportedly dating amid the rapper’s pending divorce with Kim Kardashian.

The 44-year-old rapper and 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model can be seen spending time together on his birthday while in Provence, France, in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail in a piece published on Wednesday.(RELATED: Irina Shayk Says She’s Finding ‘New Ground’ After Life With Bradley Cooper)

In the photos, we see the two walking together near where they are reportedly staying together at a luxury 600-acre Villa La Coste boutique hotel, the outlet noted.

The two reportedly looked very comfortable together as Kanye stopped to take pictures of Shayk. The couple also reportedly posed for several snaps together near the Giant Crouching Spider sculpture by Louise Bourgeois at the Château La Coste Art Centre.(RELATED: ‘It Was So Scary’: Kim Kardashian Talks About Taking Care Of Kanye West After He Got COVID-19)

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES: Kanye West and Irina Shayk are dating! https://t.co/q2rlV5JilF pic.twitter.com/E4OF4uWEhO — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 9, 2021

The pictures come after rumors surfaced a few weeks back the “Yeezus” hitmaker and Shayk were an item following Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from West after nearly 7 years of marriage.

Shayk and Kanye have known each other for more than a decade after he tagged her to be in his Heaven-inspired “Power” music video, where she portrayed an angel in 2010. The SI Swimsuit model also walked the runway for West’s Fall/Winter fashion collection during Paris Fashion Week in 2012.