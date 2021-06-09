Editorial

LeBron James Is Changing His Jersey Number To 6

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
LeBron James is changing his jersey number.

According to Shams Charania, the four-time NBA champion is switching his number from 23 to six. Why? It’s the jersey he wears in the upcoming movieSpace Jam: A New Legacy.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is such a classic LeBron James move that it’s almost beyond parody. Is the NBA scripted these days? Seriously, is this all a social experiment?

So, things go poorly with the Lakers in the playoffs, LeBron James has a trash movie coming out and he’s now switched his jersey number.

It’s PR 101! When things aren’t going well, make a switch that costs you nothing!

You know who this will cost money? All the people who will now have to go out and replace their number 23 jersey with a brand new number six jersey!

I’m sure the fact that LeBron James is about to get even more rich will comfort you as you write another big check for a new jersey.

I can’t wait to see what Lebron does next. I’m sure it won’t disappoint!