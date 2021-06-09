LeBron James Is Changing His Jersey Number To 6

LeBron James is changing his jersey number.

According to Shams Charania, the four-time NBA champion is switching his number from 23 to six. Why? It’s the jersey he wears in the upcoming movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

First look: LeBron James will change his Lakers jersey number to No. 6 next season after donning the number in his new movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” pic.twitter.com/VZksn1qVCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 9, 2021

This is such a classic LeBron James move that it’s almost beyond parody. Is the NBA scripted these days? Seriously, is this all a social experiment?

So, things go poorly with the Lakers in the playoffs, LeBron James has a trash movie coming out and he’s now switched his jersey number.

It’s PR 101! When things aren’t going well, make a switch that costs you nothing!

???? NEW TRAILER ALERT! ???? LeBron James and the Tune Squad only have one shot to win the highest stakes game of their lives. Watch them battle it out on the court against the Goon Squad in Space Jam: A New Legacy in theaters and HBO Max – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/TC1tnFy0EX — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) June 9, 2021

You know who this will cost money? All the people who will now have to go out and replace their number 23 jersey with a brand new number six jersey!

I’m sure the fact that LeBron James is about to get even more rich will comfort you as you write another big check for a new jersey.

I can’t wait to see what Lebron does next. I’m sure it won’t disappoint!