Leo Terrell Says Obama Is ‘The Last Person On Earth Who Should Be Promoting Critical Race Theory’

Critical race theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“He is the last person on earth that should be promoting the critical race theory,” Terrell said Wednesday.

“He became president of the United States. when you promote a theory of hate that specifically targets a particular group of people – i.e. being white – that is a discussion that affects every American in this country. Who in this world oppressed President Obama? He became president! It makes no sense for him to be carrying the water supporting critical race theory.”

“The point is very simple to me,” Terrell said. “The critical race theory is a racist policy that did not hurt President Obama, and it’s untrue. It’s un-factual. It’s not true at all. All it does is divide this country. It is a very important issue that needs to be resolved.”