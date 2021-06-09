Media Matters Retracts After Falsely Claiming Republican Politician Went On ‘White Nationalist, Pro-Hitler Outlet’

Left-wing watchdog Media Matters was forced to issue a retraction after publishing a story that falsely claimed Republican Texas State Sen. Bob Hall appeared on a program for a white nationalist and pro-Hitler outlet.

Media Matters claimed in their story that Hall did an interview with The Barnes Review, an outlet that publishes stories like “Why the Holocaust Story Was Invented” and writes about Hitler’s “humanism … kindness and thoughtfulness.” It later turned out that the so-called interview never happened, and pieces of other interviews Hall had given were edited to make it seem like he had done an interview with The Barnes Review. (RELATED: ‘Texans Won’t Tolerate Their Perverted Filth:’ Texas Lawmaker To File Bill Cracking Down On ‘Cuties’)

“Earlier today, Media Matters published a story stating that Texas state Sen. Bob Hall had ‘appeared on the program of a white nationalist, pro-Hitler outlet that denies the Holocaust,'” the correction said.

“After publication, we were made aware that the program in question – The Barnes Review History Hour (TBR History Hour) – had faked the interview, falsely claiming they had interviewed Hall by splicing in previous interviews Hall had given to other outlets and making it seem like he was responding to questions from TBR. We have pulled the story and apologize for the error.”

Media Matters retracted a story after failing to do basic due diligence and realizing they were fooled by some crackpots. MMFA apologizes for their error but not to the state senator they accused of being a nazi.https://t.co/RKJikG4jjm pic.twitter.com/OwCjx05Pgo — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) June 9, 2021

Media Matters claimed in the original story that Hall told The Barnes Review’s listeners to get involved in the Republican party, school boards, and other local offices. Media Matters also said Hall had complained about critical race theory, adding that “fearmongering about critical race theory has become an obsession for right-wing media.” (RELATED: Conservative Group Sues FEC For Failing To Act On Allegations Against Media Matters)

“In addition to lending cachet to The Barnes Review, Hall’s interview also served as a promotional tool for the publication: The hour-long program had commercial breaks that encouraged people to read and subscribe to the racist publication,” Media Matters wrote.