US Military Base Forced Into ‘Active Shooter’ Lockdown

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas announced that the base went into an “active shooter” lockdown Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post.

“Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN,” Joint Base San Antonio posted on Facebook at 12:49 p.m. local time. The lockdown came after several shots were fired outside the base’s Valley Hi gates, according to News4SA.

Joint Base San Antonio Public Affairs alleged that there were two suspects who fired shots outside the Valley Hi gates, but fled the scene when trainees responded to the threat, News4SA reported.

The base said that there are no reported injuries from the incident and that San Antonio police and Texas Department of Public Safety are working with other first responders to track down the potential shooters.

Lt. Col. Brian S. Loveless said that there is currently an investigation into whether gunshots were fired in the first place, and thus could not confirm that there were two shooters, News4SA reported.

At about 2:15 p.m. local time, the “active shooter” lockdown threat had been lowered to “modified lockdown,” according to News4SA. By 3 p.m., the lockdown had been lifted and normal operations had mostly resumed, according to the base’s Facebook page. (RELATED: Police Release Intense Body Cam Footage Of San Jose Shooting)

“Our response was perfect,” Loveless reportedly said, and added that the base did not overreact to the situation.

Joint Base San Antonio is the U.S. Department of Defense’s largest joint base and comprises three locations, one of them being Lackland.