Molson Is Releasing A Beer That Touched The Stanley Cup During The Brewing Process

Molson has released arguably the coolest beer ever made.

The popular Canadian beer company is releasing the Stanley Cup Batch, and it sounds awesome. According to NewsWire.ca, “some fresh Molson Canadian from this limited batch was passed through the top bowl of the Cup during the brewing process so that this Playoffs season, Canadians can have the chance to celebrate like their hockey heroes – getting their own small taste from Lord Stanley’s Cup.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video from Molson below. It looks outstanding.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Molson will only be available north of the border and not in the U.S. That’s too bad because I’d buy up all the six-packs I could to kind of drink out of the Stanley Cup.

Every hockey player growing up dreams about winning the Stanley Cup and partying with it. When I was a kid, we won a huge tournament and we each got the trophy for a day. I thought it was the coolest thing ever.

Now, multiply that by about a million, and that’s what I imagine partying with the Stanley Cup is like. Look no further than Alex Ovechkin for proof of that fact.

Alex Ovechkin doing a keg stand out of the Stanley Cup, living his best life pic.twitter.com/0qX6cpuTLf — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 9, 2018

Now, people in Canada will get the chance to get a slight taste of the Stanley Cup, and it’s honestly one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in the world of beer.

I get chills just thinking about drinking one of these bad boys.

A batch of beer straight from the Stanley Cup ???? Molson Canadian is releasing a limited edition beer that has been “kissed” by the Cup itself. pic.twitter.com/KA8s6tmAVt — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 8, 2021

If anyone in Canada wants to send me some of these bad boys, I’ll give you mad props for life!