Nikola Jokic Becomes The Lowest Draft Pick In NBA History To Win The MVP

Nikola Jokic has won the NBA’s MVP award.

The Denver Nuggets superstar was named the league’s MVP Tuesday night after dominating the league all season long, and there’s no doubt he deserved it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

Not only is the Serbian-born center the league’s MVP, but he’s also the lowest drafted player to ever win the award according to Stats Muse.

He was selected 41st overall by the Nuggets in the 2014 NBA draft.

Nikola Jokic MVP season: — 26/11/8 on 57/39/87%

— Top 5 in total PTS, REB, AST

— Lowest draft pick ever to win MVP

— First MVP to play every game since Kobe Bryant in 2008 pic.twitter.com/281oMNHxIe — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 8, 2021

Seeing as how he was selected in the second round, you have to ask if Jokic is the greatest draft pick in league history.

At the very least, you have to ask if the 41st pick spent on him has the most value in league history. Second round picks rarely last in the NBA, and when they do, they don’t earn much at all.

Jokic entered the league as a second round pick coming out of Serbia and won the MVP in his sixth season. If that’s not impressive, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

Props to Jokic for taking home the biggest award in the NBA. He’s a great reminder that where you get drafted doesn’t matter that much. A lot of your success has to do with how badly you want it.