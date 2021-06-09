Netflix Drops The First Preview For ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2, Announces July 20 Release Date

Netflix has released the first look at “Outer Banks” season two.

The highly-anticipated second season is scheduled to drop July 20, and it looks just as interesting and fun as the first time around. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the brief teaser a watch below before we dive in.

So, does it look like we’re in for another summer of fun with John B and the gang or does it look like we’re in for another fun summer with John B and the gang?

The answer is an overwhelming yes. It looks like we’re going to pick up right where season one ended.

While “Outer Banks” definitely has some cheesy and hard to believe moments, it’s still a very fun show that is entertaining.

It’s the 2021 version of the Goonies with more love storylines. Now, with John B and Sarah on the hunt for gold, we just need to know how they’re going to reconnect with the rest of the gang, who presume they’re dead.

I can’t wait to see how all shakes out when season two hits July 20! Feels like a good time to rewatch season one just to make sure I’m all caught up and fresh!