‘Ozark’ Star Charlie Tahan Says Season Four Is Filming, Has No Idea How The Show Will End

“Ozark” is currently filming, but not everyone involved with the project knows how it’s going to end.

During a recent interview with NME, Charlie Tahan, who plays Wyatt Langmore on the hit Netflix show, opened up about cameras rolling on season four and his lack of inside knowledge about the ending. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

They’re going to go out with a bang. Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

“It’s nerve-wracking. With an ongoing show, you don’t have all the scripts, it goes on for years. So you know, you have no idea how the show’s going to turn out…But I mean I have a lot of trust with the writers at ‘Ozark,'” Tahan told NME during a recent interview when talking about the ending.

He also added that production is well underway, and stated, “COVID [has] slowed things down quite a bit but we’re moving along pretty well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Seeing as how “Ozark” season three dropped more than a year ago, fans have been craving new episodes ever since March 2020.

Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic threw a gigantic wrench into the plans of pretty much everyone in Hollywood, and “Ozark” wasn’t an exception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

I’m also glad to know that Netflix is apparently playing the ending close to their chest. The fewer people who know, the better.

It’s much harder for something to leak if the circle who knows the ending is incredibly small.

Most importantly, I just can’t wait to get some new “Ozark” episodes and find out how this awesome series ends. Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.