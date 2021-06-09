Packers QB Jordan Love Reportedly Dominates Day Two Of Minicamp With Aaron Rodgers Holding Out

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly dominated day two of minicamp.

The former first round pick struggled mightily during the first day as QB1 with Aaron Rodgers holding out, but he apparently turned it around in a big way Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Notes from Minicamp practice No. 1 * Jordan Love struggled with accuracy. 12-23 passing in team, including failed 2-minute drill. * Davante Adams was present but did very little. * Devin Funchess looks the part. * Jaire Alexander with a big PBU (what else is new). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

According to multiple reports, the former Utah State star torched the defense and looked every bit as good as hyped.

What a stretch for Jordan Love: * Wheel route to AJ Dillon right sideline for 30 yards. * Free play deep to Lazard for 45. * Deep corner route to Juwann Winfee for 30. * Deep sideline to Aaron Jones for 30. He was so ???? that TE coach Justin Outten started fanning him. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 9, 2021

Jordan Love with a beautiful deep ball down the right sideline in 11-on-11s to AJ Dillon, who reels it in on the run. Love pumps his fist a couple times and gets shoulder bumps from OC Nathaniel Hackett and TEs Coach Justin Outten. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 9, 2021

Jordan Love with his fourth dime of practice. An absolutely perfect throw in tight coverage to Aaron Jones down the right sideline. Impressive catch by Jones and Love is now getting fanned off by coaches because he’s on fire. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 9, 2021

Welcome to life in the NFL as a young quarterback. One day, you’re getting flamed for not being able to hit your target and the fan base begs for Aaron Rodgers.

The next, you torch defense like you’re unstoppable. This Jordan Love experience up in Green Bay is going to be one hell of a ride.

Jordan Love on if he’s ready to be the Week 1 starter if it got to that point: “100%. This is a time where I’m getting a lot of extremely valuable reps that I might not have gotten in normal circumstances. … I was drafted here to play QB so I’ll definitely be ready Week 1.” pic.twitter.com/7uedTIEdfj — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2021

The question now is which Jordan Love is closer to the real one. Is it Tuesday’s version when he struggled across the board or is it Wednesday’s version when he dominated?

Fans are obviously hoping and praying it’s the latter, but only time will tell whether or not that’s the case.

Jordan Love on today’s practice environment: “Sometimes you gotta remember that, that this is a game and it’s supposed to be fun.” pic.twitter.com/eg7f2jvNe0 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 9, 2021

If Jordan Love keeps balling out, then Packers might feel a hell of a lot pressure to deal with Aaron Rodgers. Crank up the drama!