Packers QB Jordan Love Reportedly Dominates Day Two Of Minicamp With Aaron Rodgers Holding Out

Green Bay Packers Mandatory Minicamp

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly dominated day two of minicamp.

The former first round pick struggled mightily during the first day as QB1 with Aaron Rodgers holding out, but he apparently turned it around in a big way Wednesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to multiple reports, the former Utah State star torched the defense and looked every bit as good as hyped.

Welcome to life in the NFL as a young quarterback. One day, you’re getting flamed for not being able to hit your target and the fan base begs for Aaron Rodgers.

The next, you torch defense like you’re unstoppable. This Jordan Love experience up in Green Bay is going to be one hell of a ride.

The question now is which Jordan Love is closer to the real one. Is it Tuesday’s version when he struggled across the board or is it Wednesday’s version when he dominated?

Fans are obviously hoping and praying it’s the latter, but only time will tell whether or not that’s the case.

If Jordan Love keeps balling out, then Packers might feel a hell of a lot pressure to deal with Aaron Rodgers. Crank up the drama!