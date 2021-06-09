Porn Company Offers Aaron Rodgers $100,000 To Sing Taylor Swift Songs

A porn company wants to write a huge check to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers is currently holding out after not reporting to the team’s mandatory minicamp, but Stripchat has a lucrative plan to keep him occupied. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stripchat stated the following in a Wednesday release about the offer to Rodgers:

Assuming you have a lot of time on your hands while sitting at home, I wanted to reach out and offer you the opportunity to broadcast yourself on Stripchat, a leading adult webcam platform. You can make the broadcast your own and do whatever you want – sing some Taylor Swift songs, talk about your situation with the Packers, profess your affinity for Jeopardy, play with your (foot)balls, etc. In return for you doing a live broadcast on Stripchat, we would be willing to compensate you up to $100,000 which would cover the monetary losses you’ve accrued over the past few days. You can pocket the money or donate it to a charity of your choosing, the choice is completely yours.

All Rodgers has to do is sing a little Taylor Swift and talk about football to earn a quick $100,000? Hell, I’ll do that for a fraction of the price.

That’s free money, my friends.

If Rodgers isn’t going to be out there slinging the ball around, he might as well make some money singing Taylor Swift.

There’s no reason not to, right? T-Swift is a cultural icon and Rodgers is a sports star. Worlds colliding for $100,000 is worth the price of admission.

While I’m sure there’s zero chance Rodgers agrees to do this, you have to tip your cap to porn companies for continuing to dominate the marketing game. Nobody does it better.

