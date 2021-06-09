Editorial

REPORT: Packers QB Jordan Love Struggles During Minicamp

ASHWAUBENON, WISCONSIN - JUNE 08: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 08, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly struggled during day one of minicamp.

The team’s minicamp kicked off Tuesday, and superstar Aaron Rodgers is currently holding out. That means young passer Jordan Love is getting the first team reps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Rob Demovsky and Matt Schneidman, the former Utah State quarterback and first round pick struggled with accuracy and failed in the two-minute drill.

If you’re a fan of the Packers, this has to make you extremely worried. Aaron Rodgers is on the verge of never playing again, and Jordan Love is apparently struggling to get the job done.

That’s a recipe for disaster if you’re the Packers and the fans.

 

Granted it’s just day one, but it’s not like you’re facing much of a defense in minicamp. The defense isn’t out there trying to crush Love.

Not at all. So, sailing balls, not completing and getting stuck in the two-minute drill with the first team offense isn’t really acceptable.

We’ll see if Love continues to struggle down the stretch and what kind of impact that has on the situation with Rodgers. Right now, Packers fans should start being very worried.