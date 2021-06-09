REPORT: Packers QB Jordan Love Struggles During Minicamp

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love reportedly struggled during day one of minicamp.

The team's minicamp kicked off Tuesday, and superstar Aaron Rodgers is currently holding out. That means young passer Jordan Love is getting the first team reps.

According to Rob Demovsky and Matt Schneidman, the former Utah State quarterback and first round pick struggled with accuracy and failed in the two-minute drill.

Notes from Minicamp practice No. 1 * Jordan Love struggled with accuracy. 12-23 passing in team, including failed 2-minute drill. * Davante Adams was present but did very little. * Devin Funchess looks the part. * Jaire Alexander with a big PBU (what else is new). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

Jordan Love struggled with accuracy during team work today. The arm strength is there, but missed a handful of makeable throws. Period ends with Blake Bortles finding Isaac Nauta deep down the left sideline for a TD. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) June 8, 2021

If you’re a fan of the Packers, this has to make you extremely worried. Aaron Rodgers is on the verge of never playing again, and Jordan Love is apparently struggling to get the job done.

That’s a recipe for disaster if you’re the Packers and the fans.

Granted it’s just day one, but it’s not like you’re facing much of a defense in minicamp. The defense isn’t out there trying to crush Love.

Not at all. So, sailing balls, not completing and getting stuck in the two-minute drill with the first team offense isn’t really acceptable.

We’ll see if Love continues to struggle down the stretch and what kind of impact that has on the situation with Rodgers. Right now, Packers fans should start being very worried.