Seven-Foot Alligator Ripped Apart Woman’s Leg In Gruesome Attack

A woman was attacked by an alligator Tuesday while walking her dog near a small lake in Palm Harbor, Florida, Fox 13 News reported.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries on her lower right leg and was transported to the local hospital by Pinellas County EMS, according to Fox 13 News. The alligator reportedly went after the dog first.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission deployed an alligator trapper to the scene. The 7-foot, 7-inch alligator was eventually located and trapped. (RELATED: Alligator Nearly Rips Off Man’s Head During Diving Expedition In Florida)

Greg Vance was a witness to the attack and called 911.

“The gator tried to get the dog but she grabbed the dog pretty quickly. But in turn, she slipped down and the gator got her leg just underneath the knee,” he told WTSP, a local CBS affiliate.

Experts say alligator attacks are rare in Florida, according to CBS News. Such attacks are known to increase during mating season which happens during the months of May, June and July.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has warned people of the dangers associated with alligators, CBS News reported. They advised caution when walking around bodies of water at dawn and dusk because that is when alligators are most active and may not be able to differentiate between people and their typical food.

There has been no update on the condition of the victim.