3 Killed In Grocery Store Shooting, Gunman And Child Among Dead

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has announced that three people were killed in a shooting at a Publix grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida Thursday morning.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said a man, woman, and child were found dead by deputies when they arrived at the Publix at around 11:30 a.m., according to WPTV. The shooter was among the three dead, Barbera said.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place INSIDE Publix in RPB. Upon arrival deputies located three individuals deceased from gunshot wounds, one adult male, one adult female and one child. The shooter is one of the deceased. This was NOT an active shooter situation pic.twitter.com/G9KgTr3Mmp — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) June 10, 2021

The names of the victims and the alleged shooter have not yet been released, but Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said that the child killed in the shooting was just a toddler, WPTV reported.

“This one is hard. You don’t like to hear about these things in your district. You don’t like to hear about them anywhere in the country,” said McKinlay, according to WPTV. (RELATED: Three Shot, Gunman At Large After Grocery Store Shooting In Long Island)

I am receiving reports from people I know of a shooting with multiple victims at a Publix on Okeechobee in Palm Beach. If near the area, stay away!!!! — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 10, 2021

Investigators are now seeking a motive, the WPTV report noted.”Our thoughts are with those who are impacted by this tragedy,” a Publix statement said, according to NBC News. “We are cooperating with the local law enforcement. Since this is an active police investigation, we cannot confirm any additional details,” the grocery store chain added.