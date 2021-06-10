Become A Microsoft Excel Pro For Just $20 With This Bootcamp

From being fluent in multiple languages to having a solid set of soft skills, there are lots of things that can help you get your resume to the top of the pile when applying for a job. And even if you’re just looking to move up in your current industry, there are certain practices you should master if you want to impress the right people.

When it comes to having the right professional skills under your belt, knowing your way around Microsoft Excel and its many programs and systems is a no-brainer. And even if you know the basics, taking the time to get professional training through online courses like the ones offered The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle can do wonders for your career.

Giving you access to 29 hours of content and six courses that cover the Microsoft Excel essentials (and beyond), you’ll acquire the tools necessary to perform office essentials, including data analysis, table-building, financial projecting, and so much more. And the best part? You never have to step foot in a classroom since all the courses are entirely accessible from the comfort of your own computer screen.

Led by top-rated instructors with the coveted Streamskill.com, an e-learning hub that’s provided thousands of people across the world with more than 90 software training courses, all students enrolled in The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle‘s classes are in good hands. And with each course averaging anywhere from 4.5 to 5-star ratings, the proof is in the pudding.

Whether it’s learning basic data collection techniques in classic Microsoft Excel or performing advanced data analysis through PivotTable and its vast array of invaluable tools, these online courses cover it all. And even if you’re relatively new to the world of Excel and its accompanying programs, the courses’ easy-to-follow lesson plans, helpful lectures, and memorable visuals make the learning process simple and even enjoyable.

For a limited time, you can snag The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle for just $19.99 — that’s less than $4 bucks a course.

Prices subject to change.

