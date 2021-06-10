‘Sinister Overlay’: Stanford Professor Criticizes Health Experts Ignoring Natural Immunity

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a professor of medicine at Stanford University, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about his recent article on natural immunity and COVID-19, how ignoring it impacts underprivileged groups and more.

WATCH:

