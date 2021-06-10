Manhunt Underway For ‘Armed And Dangerous’ Suspect Who Shot Trooper

Police are searching for a 34-year-old man after he allegedly shot a state trooper and fled the scene in Colesville, New York, Wednesday night, according to state police.

Jason D. Johnson allegedly grabbed a rifle and shot a female state trooper in the leg as she was checking on an individual in the home, according to the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Law enforcement and Johnson allegedly shot at each other before Johnson fled, and police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

SP is searching for Jason D. Johnson in connection with the shooting of a Trooper in Broome Co. Injuries not life threatening. Johnson last seen in the E. Windsor Road in Colesville. He is considered armed & dangerous. Call 911 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/k2Fxzr6VOT — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) June 10, 2021

Johnson, described as 5 foot 7 and approximately 160 pounds, was last seen in the East Windsor Road area near Thorn Hill, according to police, who say he might be possibly driving a blue 1996 Ford F-250 pick-up truck.

Becky Seager, a New York State Police member for seven years, was the identified injured trooper. Seager was shot in the hip area when Broome County Sheriff’s Deputy removed her from the scene. She was put in an ambulance and taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a New York State press release. (RELATED: Man Arrested 3 Times In One Day)

Multiple sections of the state, local, and federal departments are assisting in the area, including New York State police, Binghamton’s Police Department, a SWAT team and the FBI, police said.

