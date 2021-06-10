Actor Ernie Lively Dies At 74, Family Says

Actress Blake Lively’s father Ernie Lively died Thursday, according to his family.

Ernie, who spent 50 years in the Hollywood industry, died after suffering cardiac complications, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 74 years old. Ernie’s wife and children were by his side at the time of his death, the outlet reported.

Ernie Lively, actor and father of Blake Lively, has died at the age of 74. ???? https://t.co/eD0rfyZrks — E! News (@enews) June 9, 2021

Ernie was most known for his roles in “The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants,” “Passenger 57,” “Turner & Hooch” and “The Dukes Of Hazzard.” (RELATED: Actor Clarence Williams III Dies At 81)

He also grabbed roles in a number of films including “Air America,” “Shocker,” “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Showdown In Little Tokyo” and “Mulholland Falls.” Ernie appeared in multiple TV shows including “Murder, She Wrote,” “The X-Files,” “The West Wing” and “Seinfeld.”

Besides Blake, Ernie’s other children have all spent time acting. Jason Lively is known for his role in “National Lampoon’s European Vacation.” Eric Lively is known for his role in “So Weird, The L Word.” Robyn Lively is known for her roles in “Twin Peaks” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.” Lastly, Lori Lively is known for her roles in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and “ER.”

Ernie is also survived by his wife Elaine, his sister Judith and his nine grandchildren.