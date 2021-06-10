Ex-NFL Star Greg Olsen Shares Video Showing 8-Year-Old Son Telling Siblings About Finding Matching Heart For Transplant

Former NFL star Greg Olsen shared a touching throwback clip and update Thursday about his 8-year-old son dealing with serious health issues as he was in need of a heart transplant.

“Exactly 1 week ago, the selfless act of a random stranger, our special angel donor, allowed TJ (his son) to share this news with his brother and sister,” the sportscaster and former Seattle Seahawks player tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers.

"Forever grateful," he added.

The post included a clip of his son TJ in what appeared to be a hospital waiting room and he’s telling his siblings, brother Tate and sister Talbot, he got a heart.

“You know how I need a heart transplant?” TJ told his siblings. “And they’ve been trying to find one? Today, this morning they found one.”

His brother and sister then start cheering and celebrating the good news, before he tells them it's happening tomorrow.

The happy news comes two weeks after Olsen had shared the news that his son's heart was "reaching its end."

“As many of you know, our son TJ has faced serious heart issues since birth,” Greg tweeted. “TJ has already undergone 3 open heart surgeries and has survived with a modified heart for his first 8 years of life.”

“Unfortunately, it seems his heart is reaching its end,” he added. “We are currently working through the process to determine our next steps, which ultimately could lead to a heart transplant.”

“We are so thankful for the incredible support we have received over the years,” Olsen continued. “We have received world-class care at Levine Children’s Hospital and we are so appreciative of their amazing team. We don’t know how long we will be within these hospital walls. We do know that we are in full control of our attitudes and our outlook.”

Greg’s Olsen’s youngest son was born with a congenital heart defect in 2012, the Charlotte Observer reported.

TJ’s has since had successful heart transplant surgery.