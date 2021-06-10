‘It’s A Slap In The Face’: Superstar America Fererra Blasts Kamala Harris’ Guatemala Border Comments

Superstar America Fererra criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments in Guatemala on the border when she told people in the region to “not come” to America.

“Well, I had so many thoughts, but first and foremost, extreme disappointment and confusion at just how useless and futile and ineffective a strategy that is,” the 37-year-old actress shared during her appearance on “The View.” The comments were noted by Mediaite in a piece published Thursday.

“I know that Vice President Harris knows the stories too, but I have spent many years sitting in shelters, detention centers on this side of the border and on the other side of the border with, you know, Honduran families, Mexican families, Guatemalan families — hearing the stories of the violence and the life-threatening circumstances they’re fleeing,” she added. (RELATED: Meghan McCain Compares Kamala Harris’ To HBO’s ‘Veep’ Over Latest Border Response)

WATCH:

Ferrera compared the VP’s comments to someone “telling a drowning person to stop flailing for their life” and to “not to do the one thing that might save them or their child.”

“It’s not only incredibly ineffective, as she knows, it’s cruel, and that’s such a disappointment because — because Vice President Harris and President [Joe] Biden promised compassion,” the “Ugly Betty” star shared. “They promised humanity. They promised that we were going to bring humanity back into our country’s governance and including in our immigration policy.”

“Quite honestly, as somebody who campaigned for, rallied, and voted for Biden and Harris — it’s a slap in the face for all of the immigrant advocates who believed, you know, what they promised, which was change and compassion,” she added. “So they know better and they should do better and I’m not under the impression, never was, that we were electing perfect people.” (RELATED: Nikki Haley Rips Kamala Harris’ Handling Of Border Crisis: ‘God Help Us If She Ever Becomes President’)

She said Harris should be held “accountable to the comments” she labeled “harmful” and said “perpetuate a very harmful perspective that really does make immigrants in this country less safe.”

During Harris’ press conference this week in Guatemala she warned people in the area of against making the “dangerous trek” to the United States.

“I want to be clear to folks in the region who are thinking about making that dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border: Do not come,” the vice president stated. “Do not come.”