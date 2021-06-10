Teen Dead After Shooting Outside Texas High School

A teenager died in a shooting incident outside a high school in Fort Worth, Texas, Monday evening, police announced Wednesday.

Fort Worth Police responded to an incident at the Eastern Hills High School and discovered a teenager had been shot in the neck, according to NBC News. Officials said the incident occurred after an altercation and the teenager was not identified.

The teenager was transported to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries, according to NBC News. A spokesperson for the Fort Worth Police Department told the Daily Caller News Foundation Thursday that the 17-year-old teen died Monday and said authorities were still searching for suspects.

A teenager was taken to the hospital and is reported in critical condition after reportedly being shot around 5:20 this evening near Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth. — WBAP 24/7 NEWS (@WBAP247NEWS) June 8, 2021

The shooting occurred in a parking lot of the Eastern Hills High School gym before a volleyball game, NBC DFW reported. The game was canceled. (RELATED: 18-Year-Old Charged With Second-Degree Murder After 2 Teens Fatally Shot Over Social Media Argument)

“It’s ridiculous. It’s really sad,” East Fort Worth resident and mother Kajuana Gale said, according to NBC DFW. “It didn’t used to be like this. It’s just getting worse. And I feel for my kids every day.”

It’s unclear whether the teenager or any suspects attended the high school, NBC News reported.

