Watch The Latest Trailer For Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie ‘Free Guy’

Ryan Reynolds’ new movie “Free Guy” looks like it’s going to be very interesting.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A bank teller discovers that he’s actually an NPC inside a brutal, open world video game.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that doesn’t sound like my usual kind of film, I’m a big Ryan Reynolds fan, and this movie looks like it’s going to be a fun time.

Give the trailer a watch below.

The last movie I saw involving a video game was “Serenity” with Matthew McConaughey and it might honestly be the worst movie ever made.

It was so bad that it’s hard to put into words. I damn near walked out of the theater.

However, this doesn’t look anything like “Serenity.” We know the situation going in, and the film isn’t trying to take itself too seriously.

That’s a recipe for success. Plus, we all know Ryan Reynolds just cranks out hits. That man knows how to produce entertainment gold.

You can catch “Free Guy” in theaters starting August 13. It looks like one that I might have to check out.