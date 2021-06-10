Iowa Will Start Selling Alcohol At Football Games

Fans of the Iowa Hawkeyes will soon be able to drink a few beers while watching games.

According to Saturday Tradition, the Hawkeyes announced Thursday that alcohol sales will begin this upcoming football season and will also be available at other sporting events. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Iowa announced the following about the decision, according to Saturday Tradition:

We have been working with our campus partners on this for some time now and we are committed to maintaining a safe and enjoyable game day environment. While there is an opportunity for increased revenue, this decision was based on enhancing the fan experience and providing an additional amenity to our fans.

The fact beer sales aren’t the norm at every college football stadium is nothing short of a travesty. Football and beer go together like winning world wars and America.

You simply can’t have football without beer being available to the common man. That’s a fact.

Every single program in America should sell beer at football games, and it shouldn’t even be up for debate. It should just get done.

Luckily, it does seem like more and more programs are moving in that direction. In a few years, this might not even need to be a conversation we have anymore.

While I hate the Hawkeyes, I’m happy the fans will be able to enjoy a few cold ones this season.