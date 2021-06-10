Isi Etute Allegedly Killed A Man After Being Catfished On Tinder

More details have emerged from the murder case against Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute, and they’re crazy.

According to The Roanoke Times, the prosecution is alleging that the freshman linebacker murdered Jerry Paul after breaking every bone in his face after being catfished. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: New details emerge as Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute remains jailed after bond hearing https://t.co/hCE6Mr30Ak — michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) June 9, 2021

According to authorities, Etute went to Paul’s residence for a second sexual encounter when he found out the person he thought was a woman named “Angie” on Tinder was actually a man. Following the alleged attack from Etute, Paul “had multiple cranial fractures” and died from blunt force trauma.

The Hokies football player, who has been suspended, is facing a second-degree murder charge, but was granted a “$75,000 secured bond under house arrest and electronic monitoring,” according to the same report.

BREAKING: The commonwealth’s attorney and Jimmy Turk have come to an agreement on bail for Isi Etute, there will be no expedited appeal hearing, there’s additional restrictions including home monitoring and home confinement, story being updated https://t.co/hCE6Mr30Ak — michaelniziolek (@michaelniziolek) June 9, 2021

This whole situation is absolutely crazy, and it’s also kind of tragic. It sounds like Etute thought he was hooking up with a woman, found out it was a man, allegedly killed him and is now facing decades behind bars.

The most curious part to me, which isn’t explained anywhere I can find online, is how did Etute not know it was a man during the first oral sexual encounter in April? Something about that needs to be explained.

As always, Etute has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system here, and we should be thankful for it. Having said that, this entire saga is just wild to me, and I’ll be fascinated to see if allegedly being catfished results in the charges being lowered.

It’s really a situation beyond words.