Jill Biden’s Jacket Immediately Sparks Comparisons With Melania Trump’s Jacket In 2018

Jill Biden wore a jacket with a message during her second day in the United Kingdom and it has sparked a comparison with Melania Trump’s jacket in 2018.

The first lady stepped out in a black blazer that had the words “LOVE” in metallic beading across the back as she joined President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson during a walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, on Thursday. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the look with loose hair, a black and white polka dot dress and black high heels.

Not long after pictures of her outfit surfaced, social media lit up comparing the FLOTUS “LOVE” jacket with former first lady Melania Trump’s army green jacket that had the message across the back that read, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

Traveling with President Biden in the UK, Jill Biden wore a jacket on Thursday that read “LOVE” on the back, an echo of Melania Trump’s “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket that she wore in 2018 to visit children separated from their parents at the border. https://t.co/0EJHqAfAd6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 10, 2021

The first lady seemed to be trolling Melania Trump, who in 2018 wore a jacket that said “I really don’t care, do u?” when she traveled to the US border in Texas to visit children separated from their families, during outcry about Trump admin policies. pic.twitter.com/Jo7xh2zWKn — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 10, 2021

Jill Biden sparks controversy over ‘Love’ jacket in Cornwall – ‘classier than Melania’ #G7Cornwallhttps://t.co/LrFuqfkVo7 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 10, 2021

So grateful for our First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden pic.twitter.com/HB0jAK833i — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) June 10, 2021

Jill Biden wears jacket with word “LOVE” on back as the Bidens + Johnsons meet – immediately invoking comparisons with Melania Trump’s controversial jacket with the words “I really don’t care” in 2018 #G7 pic.twitter.com/UurTDS6NN9 — Suzanne Lynch (@suzannelynch1) June 10, 2021

The first lady’s “LOVE” jacket stirred sour memories of an infamous fashion choice by the former FLOTUS. https://t.co/wtQvTCX3wl — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 10, 2021

When reporters asked Jill about the message on the back of her jacket she said she was “bringing love from America.”

