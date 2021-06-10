Editorial

Jill Biden’s Jacket Immediately Sparks Comparisons With Melania Trump’s Jacket In 2018

Britain's PM Johnson and U.S. President Biden meet ahead of G7

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Jill Biden wore a jacket with a message during her second day in the United Kingdom and it has sparked a comparison with Melania Trump’s jacket in 2018.

The first lady stepped out in a black blazer that had the words “LOVE” in metallic beading across the back as she joined President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson during a walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, on Thursday. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

She completed the look with loose hair, a black and white polka dot dress and black high heels.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Not long after pictures of her outfit surfaced, social media lit up comparing the FLOTUS “LOVE” jacket with former first lady Melania Trump’s army green jacket that had the message across the back that read, “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?” (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

When reporters asked Jill about the message on the back of her jacket she said she was “bringing love from America.”

WATCH:

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque