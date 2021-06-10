John Rich: ‘Country Music Industry Is Out Of Touch With The Audience’ Following Pride And Gun Control Campaigns

Superstar John Rich said the country music industry is “out of touch” with its audience and called on those who feel the same to “speak up” soon.

“There are many conservative country music singers that just won’t say anything to push back against the ideologies that aim to erase what they care about,” the 47-year-old country singer tweeted on Thursday to his hundreds of thousands of followers.

“Why?” he added. “You know why. I hope soon we see them start to speak up. The country music industry is out of touch with the audience. (RELATED: Country Star Says Others In The Industry Are Being ‘Muzzled’ When Expressing ‘Anger’ Over ‘Targeting Of Conservatives’)

Rich’s comments come after the Country Music Television network has been criticized for running recent campaigns like “Wear Orange” about promoting a stance against gun violence. The post was noted by Yahoo.com. (RELATED: ‘Big And Rich’ Singer John Rich Says He Won’t Require Customers To Wear Masks At His Restaurant)

We’re (virtually) wearing orange today in support National Gun Violence Awareness Day and to call attention to the more than 100 lives that are lost every day to gun violence. #WearOrange and visit https://t.co/yCVs91toXw for more. pic.twitter.com/Ir1tsENn1W — CMT (@CMT) June 4, 2021

“We’re (virtually) wearing orange today in support National Gun Violence Awareness Day and to call attention to the more than 100 lives that are lost every day to gun violence,” the ViacomCBS-owned entity tweeted ahead of the CMT Music Awards, that aired on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the network also promoted it would be streaming a Concert for Love & Acceptance during #PrideMonth.