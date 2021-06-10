Editorial

Kareem Jackson Says Deshaun Watson Wants To Be Traded To Denver

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson says Deshaun Watson wants to be traded to Denver.

Watson is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault, and it’s unclear if he’ll even play a snap in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, that hasn’t stopped him from apparently telling people where he wants to be traded.

During a recent interview between Jackson, who used to play for the Texans, and Aqib Talib, the Broncos DB said Watson told him that Denver is where he wants “to be.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Watson might want to be Denver or anywhere else, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. He made it very clear he wanted to be traded when the season ended, but that was before accusations mounted against him.

Now, with his future unclear, his trade value has almost certainly tanked. What team is going to sell the farm for a guy who might not play a snap?

The answer is zero.

That’s not to say that he might not be moved. It just means that the Texans will no longer be able to get a premium for him as long as the lawsuits are hanging over his head.

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not holding my breath for Watson to get moved anytime in the near future. Let us know what you think will happen in the comments below.