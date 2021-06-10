Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson says Deshaun Watson wants to be traded to Denver.

Watson is currently facing more than 20 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault, and it’s unclear if he’ll even play a snap in 2021. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, that hasn’t stopped him from apparently telling people where he wants to be traded.

REPORT: Deshaun Watson Faces A New Lawsuit, Is Accused Of Ejaculating On A Woman’s Hand https://t.co/5LmBujcNaX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 15, 2021

During a recent interview between Jackson, who used to play for the Texans, and Aqib Talib, the Broncos DB said Watson told him that Denver is where he wants “to be.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

Deshaun Watson says he wants to be a Denver Bronco, according to Kareem Jackson@ReemBoi25 joined @AqibTalib21 on today’s episode of Catchin’ Fades with the latest pic.twitter.com/H4DYnH6eWq — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 9, 2021

Watson might want to be Denver or anywhere else, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. He made it very clear he wanted to be traded when the season ended, but that was before accusations mounted against him.

Now, with his future unclear, his trade value has almost certainly tanked. What team is going to sell the farm for a guy who might not play a snap?

The answer is zero.

#Texans star QB Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs and still wants to be traded, per sources. Watson has denied wrongdoing related to recent lawsuits, which have slowed the process of sorting out his future. But his position hasn’t changed: Watson wants out of Houston. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 24, 2021

That’s not to say that he might not be moved. It just means that the Texans will no longer be able to get a premium for him as long as the lawsuits are hanging over his head.

Deshaun Watson is working out. He posts on social media (IG story) for the first time since March 16 – the evening he released his statement that he was aware of a lawsuit & he looked forward to clearing his name. #NFL #Texans pic.twitter.com/RmZv2deRHn — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) May 19, 2021

We’ll see what happens, but I’m not holding my breath for Watson to get moved anytime in the near future. Let us know what you think will happen in the comments below.