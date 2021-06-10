Twitter Users Compile An Incredible List Of LeBron James’ Lies And Exaggerations

Twitter users recently put together an incredible string of tweets exposing LeBron James’ lies and exaggerations.

LeBron James likes to hold himself up as a highly-intelligent guy and the morally righteous face of the NBA, despite the fact we all know that’s not true. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it might be a lot less true than we even realized before because his history of saying things that aren’t really true has been exposed, and it’s hilarious.

Check out several tweets below pointing out when LeBron has stretched the truth with some of his stories or just downright lied.

The Godfather lie is clearly the biggest lie LeBron James or any other athlete has ever said @Skinny_Unscrptd. LeBron had that press video when he was questioned on it wiped away from youtube and every other platform. Except for Reddit. https://t.co/gtwVmTlwkp pic.twitter.com/4kfMwy4eGj — TJ (@TraMurr) June 9, 2021

Lebron acting like he invented some crazy idea with a deluxe album dawg this man a menace ???????? https://t.co/nV9HtisknT pic.twitter.com/yq0zlliIaA — Tobzilla (@tobzillaortobz) June 9, 2021

The magic broken hand and fake cast in the finals even though he was throwing alley oops to himself off the backboard the game before will always be my favorite. https://t.co/AvOfKbEV8z pic.twitter.com/20R2OZrW2k — Lucky Lefty (@SayNoToInk) June 9, 2021

this is an all time lie from LeBron ???????? https://t.co/EGjmSiEHRv pic.twitter.com/Nx4MaFsDgd — Joe (@isojoe_) June 8, 2021

“It was like Kobe came down and took over my body for that dunk” ???????????? Lying >>> https://t.co/MiwXDelAI0 pic.twitter.com/RYbWhpwsI4 — ???????? Westeros Refugee ???????? (@Kirsh_TLFO) June 9, 2021

This is without a doubt one of my all-time favorite moments in the history of Twitter. For a guy who claims to be above us all, he sure does appear to love saying things that aren’t very true.

The “Godfather” claim and the one where he knew Kobe was going to score at least 70 against the Raptors have to be the top two.

The cast on his hand might be a close third. The dude just can’t help himself.

Let us know your favorite lie/exaggeration from the Lakers star is below! They’re all hilarious to me.

