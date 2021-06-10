Sen. Rubio: Schools Pushing Critical Race Theory Are Part Of A ‘Concerted Effort To Rewrite The Story Of America’

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday that Critical Race Theory (CRT) is nothing but “hysteria” and concept that has gravitated form the fringe of American society into the classroom.

WATCH:

“I think this is hysteria, I think this is part of a broader hysteria but also a concerted effort to rewrite the story of America.,” Rubio told Fox News’ “The Story with Martha MacCullum.” (RELATED: ‘Can’t Even Fire Them Unless They Murder 3 People’: Marco Rubio Objects To ‘Crazy People’ Teaching Social Justice At Colleges)

“This is a crazy faculty club theory just 10 ten years ago that finds itself in the curriculum of our public school systems across the country,” Rubio insisted.

The senator defined CRT as “a theory that teaches that Americans are divided between oppressors and oppressed,” adding that even though those Americans defined as oppressors may not have actually oppressed anybody in their life.

Nonetheless, he said oppressors are “inherently evil and need to apologize for things that people did in the past that you had nothing to do with,” while the oppressed “never do anything wrong.”

Rubio said it all amounts to a complete revision of American history while dividing America “into these two classes.” The story of the United States is one of “hatred, prejudice, bigotry, whiteness, patriarchy and things of this nature,” Rubio said.

He called that an “inaccurate” assessment of America. “I actually think it’s indoctrination all headed to a political aim.”(RELATED: $12K A Day: How White Liberals Profit From Pushing ‘White Privilege’)

CRT is under attack from parents across the nation. The Texas state legislature passed a bill in May that would limit CRT in the public school system. In April, Idaho became the first state to pass a similar law. Republican Florida Gov Ron DeSantis has called CRT “a bunch of horse manure.”