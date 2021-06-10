Matthew McConaughey Discreetly Went To A Wings Restaurant To Watch The Reaction To His First Lincoln Ad

Matthew McConaughey had a genius idea for watching his first Lincoln commercial.

The former “True Detective” superstar has been the face of Lincoln for several years, and the partnership has resulted in some of the best commercials in TV history. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During an interview with BroBible’s “Endless Hustle” podcast Thursday, McConaughey said he discreetly snuck into a wings joint during the first airing of his Lincoln ad during a primetime NFL game to see how people liked it.

To the surprise of nobody, everyone was blown away. Watch him break it down below.

Listening to @McConaughey talk about how the Lincoln commercials came to be and hiding out in the back of a crowded @BWWings bar to witness its initial reception is fascinating. “Is that f*ckin’ McConaughey?” ???? Presented by @PremierLender pic.twitter.com/Evd12Rd05d — BroBible (@BroBible) June 10, 2021

This might be the most Matthew McConaughey story that I’ve heard in a long time. The dude wanted to know what people thought of his ad, and he wanted to experience it in first person.

He couldn’t just tweet about it to get some reactions like most people would in Hollywood. He had to feel the energy in the room.

He had to see the silence of the ad that made it so loud!

At this point, there’s nothing McConaughey could do that would shock me. Literally nothing at all. Everything he does is so smooth and casual.

You just have to love it.

Also, if you haven’t read his book “Greenlights” yet, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s worth all of your time!