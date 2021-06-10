Megan Fox’s New Movie ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ Looks Incredibly Bad

Megan Fox’s new movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass” looks terrible.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “An FBI agent and Florida State officer team up to investigate a string of unsolved murder cases.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that might sound interesting, I can promise you the trailer will crush any optimism you might have. Give it a watch below.

What an abysmal looking film. Seeing as how the cast is loaded with talent, I figured the movie would likely be good.

The cast includes Fox, Bruce Willis and Emile Hirsch. While that’s not going to get you in the hall of fame, it’s very solid.

Yet, I can’t help but feel like this movie is going to be a steaming pile of trash. Call me pessimistic, but it just seems obvious.

Someone close to Willis has to get him to stop doing movies that are anything less than great. While we don’t expect Oscars from Fox, she should still be above this garbage.

Hell, Emile Hirsch was one of the stars of “Lone Survivor” prior to doing this movie! How do you go from “Lone Survivor” to this?

For anyone still interested, you can catch it starting July 27!