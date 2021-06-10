‘Don’t Think She Could Sell Her Agenda To Their Own Party’: McConnell Rips Ocasio-Cortez Over Idea Of Ending Negotiations With GOP

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ripped Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Thursday over her criticism of him and Republicans, saying she does not even have the support of her own party.

McConnell appeared on Fox News and responded to Ocasio-Cortez urging Democrats not to work with the GOP, claiming they are just wasting their time and that McConnell is trying to “run out the clock.”

“During the Obama admin, folks thought we’d have a 60 Dem majority for a while. It lasted 4 months. Dems are burning precious time & impact negotiating w/GOP who won’t even vote for a Jan 6 commission. McConnell’s plan is to run out the clock,” she tweeted Wednesday.

“It’s a hustle. We need to move now,” she added.

“We had six major bills so far this year passed on a bipartisan basis where we worked together and we met in the middle,” McConnell said, aruging that Ocasio-Cortez’s ideas are “not in the middle,” Fox News reported.

“I don’t think she could sell her agenda to their own party, much less find it any kind of appeal for that on my side,” McConnell added. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Won’t Rule Out Primary Challenge Against Schumer)

“All we’re [Republicans are] insisting on is that the infrastructure bill be about infrastructure and not a whole lot of other things and that it be credibly paid for,” McConnell said. (RELATED: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Biden Should Bypass Capitol Hill And Push Forward Student Loan Reforms)

“We haven’t given up hope that we’ll be able to reach a deal on something really important for the country that we really need to accomplish and that is a major infrastructure bill,” McConnell continued, adding “it will have to be done on a bipartisan basis.”

McConnell also said Ocasio-Cortez “would like for it to be sort of a Green New Deal infrastructure package,” adding, “I don’t think that’s going to fly in the Senate.”